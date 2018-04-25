Having established himself as an effective representative in Artesia, Calif., serving the town as both a councilmember and mayor, Ali Sajjad Taj officially kicked off his campaign to run for a higher office.
Taj, who currently serves on the Artesia City Council, April 21 launched his bid for state Senate in the state's 32nd Legislative District.
The seat for the district — which encompasses much of Los Angeles County cities such as Artesia and Lakewood, as well as some of Orange County — became available when Democratic incumbent Tony Mendoza, also of Artesia, resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.
“I’m running because I believe that Californians should not have to worry about the integrity or competence of their representatives,” Taj said at the event, according to a news release provided by his campaign team. “You deserve strong, accountable and fiscally responsible government that protects the most vulnerable; gives everyone the chance to succeed and gives you value for every tax-dollar.”
Taj came to California in the 1990s. He worked double shifts and weekends as a sales rep for The Good Guys, a local electronics store while gaining his financial qualifications, and went on to a successful career as a financial analyst and adviser rising to the vice president level.
He has been mayor/councilmember for Artesia since 2013. He holds a bachelor’s in economics and political science and a master’s in public administration. He worked for many years as a qualified financial advisor for firms like American Express Financial and Weddell and Reed.
He is as an executive member on the boards of Eco-Rapid Transit, The League of California Cities and California Contract Cities.
His experience has led to numerous endorsements already. Among the notable elected officials who have endorsed Taj include District 65 Assemblymember Sharon Quirke-Silva, Downey Mayor Sean Ashton, Bellflower Mayor Ray Dunton, Commerce Mayor Oralia Y. Rebollo, Artesia Mayor Sally Flowers, Sierra Madra Mayor Rachel Arizmendi, Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan, Beverly Hills Mayor Dr. Julian Gold and many others.
Taj has lived in the 32nd District for 20 years and, according to his campaign website, has a "track record of delivering on my promises."
Among the issues he hopes to address, as part of his campaign platform, include civil liberties and strengthening democracy, investing in the future, a humane solution for healthcare and balancing the budget, according to his site, www.tajforsenate.com.
The Pakistani American Democratic candidate, who has a campaign slogan, "Let's Rebuild the Dream Together," announced his candidacy for the seat Feb. 26 (see India-West article here). He attends many events organized by Indian American community organizations.
The special election primary is June 5 with the winner advancing to the Aug. 7 special election general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.