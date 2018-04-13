A Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, man who had pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge for breaking the jaw of an Indian American because he thought he was an Arab was ordered April 6 to serve three years of probation.
Before receiving his sentence, Jeffrey Burgess, 56, apologized to Ankur Mehta for breaking his jaw at a Red Robin on Nov. 22, 2016 because he thought he was an Arab. "Truly I would like to show my remorse for my actions on that day," Burgess said.
The sentence was part of a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s office.
U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer also sentenced Burgess to four months of home confinement, 50 hours of community service and completion of a course at the Center for Victims on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
She also ordered him to get treatment for alcoholism, which his lawyer said contributed to the attack on Mehta. The judge also noted the uptick in hate crimes with the advent of the Trump administration. "Certainly this was not appropriate behavior, in fact [it was] shameful behavior," Fischer told Burgess, noting however that his lack of criminal history, along with his solid family history and employment record make probation a more appropriate sentence rather than jail time.
Mehta – who was not in court – suffered a fractured jaw, a head injury and a lost tooth in the attack. He has required repeated medical treatment. Burgess attacked Mehta by punching him in the back of the head, and then repeatedly kept hitting him in the head, neck and throat.
On the night of the attack, Mehta was listening to music on his headphones and reading his computer tablet when he caught the attention of Burgess, who was drunk, according to The Pittsburgh Gazette. Mehta avoided eye contact with Burgess, who called him a “sand nigger,” a derogatory expletive usually hurled at Middle Easterners. The attacker also noted that since Trump was president, he no longer had to "put up with you people." (See earlier story in India-West here.)
Fischer said she will determine restitution after Mehta submits the cost for his treatment.
