Indian American executive Indra Nooyi was among the 2018 Asia Game Changer Award recipients announced by Asia Society, the organization said in an Aug. 23 news release.
Nooyi, who recently said she will step down from her post as chief executive at PepsiCo but will remain on the board, was named the Game Changer of the Year for 2018 in recognition of her pioneering business achievements, humanitarian record and advocacy for women and girls around the world.
Nooyi, the society said, is among a group of “groundbreaking women” announced by the organization, in partnership with Citi.
The award recipients are named in recognition of individuals and institutions who have broken barriers, defined courage, worked miracles and, in turn, inspired their fellow citizens of the world, the news release said.
Nooyi, who this month announced she would be stepping down as CEO of PepsiCo, has driven one of the world’s most iconic global companies into the future, leading the way when it comes to delivering strong financial performance, while making more nutritious products and advancing women’s access and excellence in Asia and around the world, the release said.
The India-born Nooyi was PepsiCo’s first-ever female CEO, joining only a handful of women as leaders of Fortune 500 companies. During her 12-year tenure, she not only established initiatives to meet the changing demands of consumers, increased the company’s net revenue more than 80 percent, and saw share price nearly double; she also led efforts — such as Women With Purpose and Spark A Future — to empower millions of women and girls through education, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, it said.
Under Nooyi’s leadership, PepsiCo was consistently rated among the top workplaces for women. Nooyi also transformed PepsiCo into a more environmentally sustainable and health-conscious company, it added.
“Indra Nooyi is truly a transformational leader,” said Asia Society president and CEO Josette Sheeran in a statement. “In my United Nations work, I have witnessed firsthand her humanitarian leadership, as she steered Pepsi’s life-saving collaboration with the United Nations on food, nutrition, global water, climate, and women’s empowerment issues.”
Nooyi leads a group of other revolutionary women as Asia Society’s Game Changers at a time when their issues and voices are at the forefront of public discourse, the society said.
“It is a crucial moment to honor women from Asia who have battled the odds to shatter glass ceilings, opening pathways for a new generation of women to thrive and prosper,” added Sheeran.
“In addition, we honor those who are devoting their own lives to improve and save the lives of others. Humanity owes them a debt of gratitude and we are so honored to recognize their works of passion and compassion. We are proud to be a part of their journey,” the society head said.
The full group of 2018 recipients can be found by visiting www.asiasociety.org.
This year marks the fifth iteration of the Asia Game Changer Awards, and the fifth time that Asia Society and Citi have given prominence to Asia-Pacific individuals and organizations who are making indelibly positive differences in the lives of others.
The awards will be presented at the Fifth Annual Asia Game Changer Awards Dinner and Celebration in New York City on Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.