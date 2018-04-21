During a recent Philadelphia 76ers NBA game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa., the team, during its Indian Heritage Day, honored the New Jersey Leadership Program.
The Indian Heritage Day started with a pre-game reception in which the 76ers’ chief executive officer Scott O’Neil spoke about the excitement of basketball in the Indian American community and what the league is doing to further promote basketball in India.
Amit Jani, president of the New Jersey Leadership Program, also spoke at the pre-game reception.
“We are at a crossroads today celebrating Indian Heritage Day at an NBA arena, because I think the notion is becoming more widespread that South Asian American youth do not just have to be doctors or engineers anymore, but they can play basketball in the NBA or have a successful career in government and politics,” he said.
“This is what our mission at the New Jersey Leadership Program is all about and I hope more youth will apply to our Fellowship Program to learn more about what a career in government and politics entails,” Jani added.
The organization, a nonprofit with the mission of exposing South Asian youth to government and politics, has a board that includes Jani, vice president Kristian Stout, treasurer Hamzah Abushaban, as well as 2016 Fellow Bharati Ganesh and 2017 Fellow Varun Seetamraju. That group was led onto the court and presented with a 76ers jersey.
