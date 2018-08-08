MANTECA, Calif. — The son of a San Francisco Bay Area police chief was arrested Aug. 8 following an attack on a 71-year-old Sikh man at a park in central California.
Tyrone McAllister, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon following the Aug. 6 morning attack in Manteca, about 40 miles northeast of Union City, authorities said.
McAllister is the son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister, who said his family “is shaken to the core.”
Manteca police said Sahib Singh, who doesn’t speak English, was attacked while walking on a sidewalk next to the park.
Surveillance video shows him being approached by two people in hoodies. Singh appears to try to walk away but they confront him and he puts his hands up. The two appear to talk to him briefly before one kicks him in the chest, knocking him to the ground. His turban falls off. He gets up and appears to be trying to defend himself when one of the attackers kicks him again, knocking him down. Singh is kicked several more times and an attacker spits on him before leaving.
Singh suffered minor injuries, police said.
The motive for the attack appeared to be robbery, police said.
In a statement Aug. 8, Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister said that his son had been estranged from the family for several months and had not been home.
“Words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now,” he wrote. “Violence and hatred is not what we have taught our children; intolerance for others is not even in our vocabulary, let alone our values. Crime has never been an element of our household, our values, nor the character to which we hold ourselves.”
The chief said his son began running away and getting into trouble about two years ago, committed several theft-related crimes and spent several months in juvenile hall and later, as an adult, another three months in jail.
McAllister said he and his wife worked with Manteca police to help track down his son, who now could face felony charges and prison time.
The attack was the second on a Sikh man in a week in Central California.
Last week, two men beat a man in Keyes and spray-painted a neo-Nazi symbol on his truck in what police are treating as a hate crime. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2M9RZIR)
Surjit Malhi said he was putting up campaign signs for local Republicans when two men ambushed him.
India-West adds: Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, issued a response to the attack on Malhi.
“I was appalled to learn of the attack on Mr. Malhi last week in California at the hands of men motivated by hate and committed to a vision of our country that turns its back entirely on of its most important values: inclusion,” said the Indian American politician.
“The men who attacked Mr. Malhi told him to ‘go back to your country.’ This is Mr. Malhi’s country, just as it is any other American’s who lives a life of dignity, inclusion, hard work, and service,” said Krishnamoorthi.
In the wake of the two attacks, the Sikh Coalition urged Indian Americans to know their rights, remain vigilant and always report cases of bias, bigotry and backlash.
“We are deeply troubled by these two recent attacks and strongly encourage increased vigilance nationwide as we work to support the Central Valley, CA community during this difficult time,” said Sikh Coalition Legal Director Amrith Kaur.
“If you or someone you know has experienced a potential hate crime, please reach out to our team. We have a seasoned team of lawyers who can provide free legal advice and support you through the process to protect your rights,” she said.
