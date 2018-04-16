President Donald Trump March 30 announced his intention to appoint a number of individuals to various administration posts, including Dr. Vijayalakshmi Appareddy to the president's Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.
Appareddy, a psychiatrist from Chattanooga, Tenn., will serve as a member of the committee for the remainder of the two-year term which expires May 11, 2019.
The Indian American physician has been in practice for more than two decades. She received her medical degree from Osmania Medical College NTR UHS.
Additionally, she did a fellowship of child and adolescent psychiatry at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed her residency in psychiatry at Mount Sinai.
She is certified in addiction medicine and child and adolescent psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, a psychiatry certification from the American Board of Preventative Medicine.
Appareddy is licensed to practice in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.
