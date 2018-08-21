The U.S. Department of Justice Aug. 3 announced that Prime Healthcare Services and its Indian American chief executive officer, Dr. Prem Reddy, have agreed to pay $65 million to settle allegations of violating the False Claims Act.
Prime Healthcare Services Inc., Prime Healthcare Foundation Inc. and Prime Healthcare Management Inc., as well as Prime’s founder and CEO Reddy have agreed to pay the sum to the U.S. to settle allegations that 14 Prime hospitals in California knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare by admitting patients who required only less costly, outpatient care and by billing for more expensive patient diagnoses than the patients had, the Justice Department announced in a news release.
Under the settlement agreement, Reddy will pay $3,250,000 and Prime will pay $61,750,000, the DoJ said.
“Charging the government for higher cost inpatient services that patients do not need, and for higher-paying diagnoses than the patients have, wastes the country’s valuable health care resources,” said acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A. Readler of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.
Headquartered in Ontario, Calif., Prime Healthcare Services and nonprofit Prime Healthcare Foundation constitute one of the largest hospital systems in the nation, with 45 acute-care hospitals located in 14 states.
The following 10 hospital defendants owned by Prime Healthcare Services are parties to the settlement agreement: Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Desert Valley Hospital, Chino Valley Medical Center, Paradise Valley Hospital, San Dimas Community Hospital, Shasta Regional Medical Center, West Anaheim Medical Center and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
The following four hospital defendants, owned by Prime Healthcare Foundation, are also parties to the settlement agreement: Sherman Oaks Hospital, Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Beach Hospital and Encino Hospital Medical Center, the release said.
Prime Healthcare Management, a subsidiary of Prime Healthcare Services, provides management, consulting and support services to hospitals owned and operated by Prime.
The settlement resolves allegations that from 2006 through 2013, Prime engaged in a deliberate corporate-driven scheme to increase inpatient admissions of Medicare beneficiaries who originally presented to the emergency departments at 14 Prime hospitals in California.
The government claimed that the inpatient admission of these beneficiaries was not medically necessary because their symptoms and treatment needs should have been managed in a less costly outpatient or observation setting, according to the release.
Hospitals generally receive significantly higher payments from Medicare for inpatient admissions as opposed to outpatient treatment; therefore, the admission of beneficiaries who do not need inpatient care, as alleged here, can result in substantial financial harm to the Medicare program, it said.
The settlement also resolves allegations that, from 2006 through 2014, Prime engaged in up-coding by falsifying information concerning patient diagnoses, including complications and comorbidities, in order to increase Medicare reimbursement.
Prime also entered into a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General requiring the company to engage in significant compliance efforts over the next five years, the department said.
Under the agreement, Prime is required to retain an independent review organization to review the accuracy of the company’s claims for services furnished to Medicare beneficiaries.
