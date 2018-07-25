Demos, a New York-based public policy organization, July 17 announced the selection of thought leader K. Sabeel Rahman as its new president.
An award-winning scholar, author and teacher, Rahman joins Demos from Brooklyn Law School, where he is an associate professor of law, and where he has elevated groundbreaking ideas that address racial and economic inequality, democratic participation, power, exclusion and inequality, the organization said in a news release.
“At this critical juncture in American history, we face an existential struggle over the very idea of we the people: who counts as a member of the polity, and what does that membership entail,” Rahman, a Bangladeshi-American who has also served as a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, said in a statement.
“Demos has been at the forefront of forging a powerful vision of an inclusive democracy. I’m deeply honored and thrilled to be joining Demos at this urgent moment,” the incoming president, who will assume his role in September, added. “As an unapologetically progressive and deeply values-driven organization, and as a unique institution that combines work in advocacy, campaigns, public narrative, research, public policy and litigation, Demos is singularly well-positioned to shape the politics and policy of the moment.
Rahman’s 2017 book, “Democracy Against Domination,” is an award-winning argument about how mainstream liberalism has failed to address the problems of economic power in the post-financial crisis era, and offers a framework for tackling these structural inequities, the news release said.
He writes extensively on issues of race, inequality, economic power and building an inclusive democracy, with articles appearing in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Boston Review, The American Prospect and elsewhere, it noted.
As the design director for the Harvard Kennedy School’s Gettysburg Project, he helped convene leading progressive organizers to develop strategies for building an inclusive 21st century democracy, the release said.
