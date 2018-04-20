The American Academy of Arts & Sciences April 18 announced its annual list of members with Indian Americans Gita Gopinath, Parag A. Pathak, and Gurindar S. Sohi elected to the prestigious organization.
The 213 individuals — 177 from the U.S. and 36 across the globe — in the 238th annual class of members, coming from a wide range of disciplines and professions, included renowned scholars, leaders, artists and innovators.
Gopinath, Pathak and Sohi are part of a class that includes former President Barack Obama, Netflix chief executive officer W. Reed Hastings Jr., actor Tom Hanks and Supreme Court Justice Sonia M. Sotomayor, among others.
“Membership in the Academy is not only an honor, but also an opportunity and a responsibility,” Jonathan Fanton, president of the American Academy, said in a statement.
“Members can be inspired and engaged by connecting with one another and through Academy projects dedicated to the common good. The intellect, creativity, and commitment of the 2018 Class will enrich the work of the Academy and the world in which we live,” Fanton added.
Gopinath is the John Zwaanstra professor of International Studies and of Economics at Harvard University. Her research focuses on International Finance and Macroeconomics. She is co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics program at the National Bureau of Economic Research, a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, member of the economic advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, economic adviser to the chief minister of Kerala state in India, a co-editor at the American Economic Review, co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics, and was managing editor of the Review of Economic Studies.
Gopinath has also served as a member of the Eminent Persons Advisory Group on G-20 Matters for India's Ministry of Finance. In 2011, she was chosen as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. In 2014, she was named one of the top 25 economists under 45 by the IMF, her bio said.
Before joining Harvard, Gopinath was an assistant professor of economics at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business.
She earned a bachelor's in economics from the University of Delhi, master's degrees in economics at both the Delhi School of Economics and the University of Washington, and earned a doctorate in economics from Princeton University.
Pathak is a professor of economics and microeconomics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Economics. The Indian American has been with MIT since 2008 when he joined the faculty as an assistant professor.
In addition to his time at MIT, Pathak, who has earned an undergraduate degree in applied mathematics and doctorate in business economics from Harvard University, serves as a faculty research associate and co-director and founder of the working group on market design at the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Pathak's career has produced many honors and awards, including being named an Econometric Society Fellow in 2016, named to the IMF 25 Economists Under 45 list in 2014 and Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellow in 2012, as well as honored with the Social Choice and Welfare Prize in 2016, the NSF Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in 2012, and the Undergraduate Economics Association's Teaching Award in 2010, among others.
Sohi has been a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1985. He is currently the John P. Morgridge professor and the E. David Cronon professor of computer sciences in the Department of Computer Sciences and Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
He served as chair of the computer sciences department from 2004 through 2008 and began a second term as chair on July 1, 2017. In 2015, he was named a Vilas Research professor.
His research has been in the design of high-performance computer systems. He has co-authored several papers and patents that have influenced both researchers and commercial microprocessors.
In the mid 1980s, while most computer architects were investigating in-order processors, Sohi investigated out-of-order processors. His paper "Instruction Issue Logic for High-Performance, Interruptible Pipelined Processors" articulated a model for a dynamically-scheduled processor supporting precise exceptions, a model that was widely adopted by several microprocessor manufacturers, his UW bio said.
In the early 1990s, while other computer architects started investigating out-of-order processors he proposed the concept of multiscalar processors and thread-level speculation in his papers "The Expandable Split Window Paradigm for Exploiting Fine-Grain Parallelism" and "Multiscalar Processors," the bio said.
Sohi earned a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois.
The Academy’s projects and publications generate ideas and offer recommendations to advance the public good in the arts, citizenship, education, energy, government, the humanities, international relations, science and more, the academy said.
“This class of 2018 is a testament to the Academy’s ability to both uphold our 238-year commitment to honor exceptional individuals and to recognize new expertise,” Nancy C. Andrews, the chair of the board of the American Academy, said in a statement.
The new class will be inducted at a ceremony in October in Cambridge, Mass.
