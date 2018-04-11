Indian American Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi April 6 to discuss the U.S.-India relationship.
The formal talks were conducted as part of a high-level delegation of American Congressional leaders meeting with their Indian counterparts to discuss trade, strategic partnerships, and security coordination.
“It was an honor to meet Prime Minister Modi again to discuss the importance of further strengthening the special relationship between the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” said Krishnamoorthi in a statement.
“This week’s talks have been instrumental in ensuring that the United States and India continue to build on our security partnerships and promote peace and stability in the region and across the world. India and the United States are the linchpin of security in the Indo-Pacific region, and I’m proud to lead my colleagues in supporting this key alliance,” said the freshman congressman.
“The meeting with the prime minister only underscored that at the heart of our friendship with India are the values that we share: a commitment to freedom, democracy and the rule of law,” Krishnamoorthi added. “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in Congress to ensure that the United States and India are able to continue their partnership on peace and security in an uncertain world.”
Krishnamoorthi was among seven members of Congress from both the Republican and Democratic parties who visited Delhi from April 4 through April 7 at the invitation of the Ministry of External Affairs.
Other members of the bipartisan delegation included Pete Olson, Terry Sewell, Dina Titus, Brenda Lawrence, Drew Ferguson and Tom Suozzi.
The delegation, during its visit, met Modi, Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar and held discussions with several industry bodies.
They also attended the second India-U.S. Forum that has brought together policy-makers and policy-influencers from India and U.S. for discussions on all aspects of the India-U.S. strategic partnership and identify ways to strengthen it further.
Congresswomen Titus and Sewell also traveled to Hyderabad where they visited local industries and held a meeting with the Telangana State Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce K.T. Rama Rao.
