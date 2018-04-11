Arun Varshneya, a retired New York-based Alfred University professor of glass science, was bestowed the highest honor by the British Society of Glass Technology.
The society March 21 elevated the Indian American educator to the rank of Honorary Fellow, according to a university news release.
“Your educational work at Alfred including your championing of the teaching of business skills to technologists, your industrial experience with Ford, GE and latterly, your own company Saxon Glass Technologies, and your authorship of research papers and books, together with many personal attributes too numerous to mention, all contributed to the view that you should be an Honorary Fellow of the Society,” the society wrote in a citation of Varshneya.
The professor retired from Alfred University in 2010 after a 28-year career as a teacher and researcher. Before joining the faculty at Alfred University’s New York State College of Ceramics in 1982, he worked for Ford and as a senior scientist at General Electric.
He is currently president of Saxon Glass Technologies. Founded in 1996, Saxon Glass Technologies is located in the Ceramic Corridor Innovation Center in Alfred and specializes in strengthening glass for various industries.
He is a distinguished life member of the American Ceramics Society and a winner of the president’s award from the International Commission on Glass.
Varshneya earned a bachelor of science degree from Agra University in India, a bachelor of science degree in glass technology from the University of Sheffield in the U.K., and master of science and doctorate degrees in materials science, both from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
