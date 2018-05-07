A Lake County, Indiana Superior Court jury deliberated for just two hours before determining that an Indian American cardiologist must pay out $3 million to a former patient on whom he performed unnecessary heart surgery.
Munster, Indiana cardiologist Arvind Gandhi, who retired in 2014, has been accused of performing unnecessary heart surgeries on an estimated 293 patients (read 2015 story here). Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the physician.
In this particular lawsuit – the second to go to trial – plaintiff Gloria Sargent alleged that Gandhi in 2006 had unnecessarily recommended getting a heart device implanted. She sued the physician and the Community Hospital in Munster where Gandhi practiced, alleging pain and suffering from the un-needed surgery. A judge the following day dismissed the lawsuit against the hospital.
According to a report on the nwi.com news site, Sargent, who had a history of heart problems, went to see Gandhi in 2006 after moving to Northwest Indiana from Florida. He recommended she upgrade her heart device, even though she had just had one implanted months earlier. Sargent agreed to the procedure.
In the first operation, Gandhi attempted to insert the new wiring to her heart but was unsuccessful in finding a vein, according to nwi.com. So he referred her to another surgeon who performed an open chest surgery.
The plaintiff testified that she was awake during that 98-minute procedure, experiencing so-called anesthesia awareness, which rendered her unable to move or talk despite being in extreme pain.
In her lawsuit, Sargent said Gandhi could have simply adjusted the controls on her pacemaker. But implanting the new device brought in more money, according to her attorney, along with fees for follow-up visits.
"He preyed on my client," Sargent's attorney, Barry Rooth, said in his closing argument in court. "He sold her this device."
Earlier this year, in March, a jury ruled in favor of Gandhi in the first case to go to trial (see India-West story here), in which plaintiff Ray Kammer had sued Gandhi for $3 million for pain and suffering for implanting what he says was an unnecessary defibrillator.
A recipient of Indiana and Illinois state medical licenses, Gandhi has been with the Cardiology Associates of Northwest Indiana since January 1981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.