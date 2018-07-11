Indian American former U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma, who served two-plus years during the Obama Administration, has been named to a prestigious fellowship at Harvard University, the university said in a July 3 news release.
As a non-resident senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, part of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Verma will share with students and faculty lessons on diplomacy, developments in Asia, and U.S. national security policy, it said.
“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining current and future generations of national security leaders in their research, teaching, and scholarship at such a critical time,” Verma said in a statement.
“His energetic diplomacy resulted in high-level agreements supporting market access, defense, energy, and science, and set records in two-way trade. All this followed a distinguished career in the United States Air Force, on Capitol Hill, and in the State Department,” Ash Carter, director of the Belfer Center and former U.S. secretary of defense, said in the news release.
Verma, a native of the Johnstown, Pa., area, is a former captain in the U.S. Air Force. He was assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs from 2009 to 2011.
