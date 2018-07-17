Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Times Square unveiled July 11 the fingernail exhibit of Shridhar Chillal of Pune, India, known as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest fingernails on one hand.
He only grew the nails on his left hand. His right hand’s nails are trimmed.
The 82-year-old was flown to New York by the museum for a special event during which his fingernails were cut after 66 years. Chillal had been growing his nails since 1952, when he was 14.
His cut fingernails are laid flat in a memorial case and span a length of over 31 feet, the height of a three-story building, according to a statement by Ripley’s.
Chillal decided to grow his nails after being scolded by his school teacher as a result of accidentally breaking the teacher’s long nail. The teacher said that Chillal would never understand the importance of what he had done because Chillal had never committed to anything. “I took it as a challenge,” said Chillal, and there was no looking back.
“Ripley’s is privileged to display this truly unique and one-of-a-kind exhibit. Mr. Chillal dedicated his life to something truly remarkable and Ripley’s is the perfect home to honor his legacy. While he may have cut his fingernails, his nails will be forever be memorialized inside Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Times Square,” said Suzanne Smagala-Potts, public relations manager at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
Chillal’s unusual choice didn’t stop him from leading a normal and happy life. He married, had two children, and enjoyed a successful career as a government press photographer.
However, as he aged, a press release said, his long nails posed more challenges in maintaining an ordinary lifestyle. He found it difficult to sleep, and even a gust of wind was cause for alarm.
But unfortunately, due to years of growing his nails and the weight of the nails, his hand is now permanently handicapped. He cannot open his hand from a closed position or flex his fingers, added the press release.
