The Indian American chair of the Sustainable Madison Committee in Madison, Wis., Raj Shukla, has thrown his hat into the race for mayor of the city.
In a report with the Cap Times, Shukla said he is running for the seat to address a range of issues like affordable housing and transportation in the same way: together with a commitment of respect.
"We can tackle really difficult problems if we commit to bringing a whole range of new voices to the table,” Shukla said in the report.
In addition to his committee work, Shukla is the executive director of River Alliance of Wisconsin. He lives on the near west side with his wife and three children, the report added.
Among the other candidates in the race include former alder Satya Rhodes-Conway, District 10 Ald. Maurice Cheeks and Tenant Resource Center executive director Brenda Konkel, who is also a former alder.
The mayoral election is on April 2, 2019, with a primary scheduled for Feb. 19.
On July 17, Mayor Paul Soglin announced he will not run for re-election in 2019, opening the door for the new candidates to jump in.
Though Shukla has considered running for mayor for some time, he said Soglin’s announcement “opened up new opportunities for the campaign,” according to the report.
“His absence from this race, I think, gives us all a little space to focus less on any personality and far more on the big issues we’re facing,” Shukla noted.
While Shukla is committed to work on climate change, he said addressing housing and improving Madison’s transportation system are two major priorities. Madison is a “changing place with changing problems” that are likely to intensify, Shukla said, according to the publication.
But as the son of parents who immigrated from India, Shukla said he was raised to believe influential change is possible with the support of a strong community. Showing up can make a difference, he said.
According to madison365.com, Shukla graduated from the University of Wisconsin and worked on an AmeriCorps project and at the nonprofit tech company Cool Choices before joining River Alliance.
Previously, Shukla developed youth education programs for former Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project. He trained elected officials and candidates how to effectively mobilize resources and voters with Progressive Majority Wisconsin. With the Greater Milwaukee committee, he organized businesses in southeastern Wisconsin to invest in inner city neighborhoods.
