Stanford University's Creative Writing Program has named its Stegner Fellows and Indian American Ruchika Tomar is among the honorees.
The university named 10 fellows for poetry and another 10 for fiction, the latter of which Tomar is a part.
Tomar, of Inland Empire, Calif., holds a bachelor's of art in English literature from U.C. Irvine and a master of fine art from Columbia University. She is a second-year fellow, Stanford said.
In 2015 she received The Center for Fiction’s Emerging Writers Fellowship, as well as fellowships from The MacDowell Colony and Vermont Studio Center.
The Stegner Fellowship program is a two-year creative writing fellowship at Stanford University. The award is named after American Wallace Stegner, who founded the university's creative writing program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.