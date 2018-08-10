Debasish Dutta lasted merely a year at Rutgers University’s flagship campus in New Brunswick, resigning from his chancellor post in the wake of a clash with the university’s leadership structure, according to reports.
“The past year, as chancellor of the flagship campus at Rutgers, has been immensely rewarding,” the Indian American educator said in an email to the university last month, according to a northjersey.com report. “However, during this time it has become clear that my vision for the chancellorship is not in alignment with that of the university.”
It appeared that in the year since Dutta joined the Big Ten institution, his “vision clashed with that of the university" because "the university was one with this four-chancellor model," said Pete McDonough, the senior vice president of external affairs, the northjersey.com report said.
The chancellor stepped down July 24, he said in his email.
Dutta will begin a transition to a faculty role at the School of Engineering in the fall. He'll take a one-year sabbatical to refresh his research and teaching skills, during which he'll continue to be paid his chancellorship salary of $480,000, per his contract, McDonough said in the report.
After Dutta’s resignation, university president Robert Barchi sent a university-wide email to announce that Christopher J. Molloy, the university’s senior vice president for research and economic development, would be the interim chancellor of the New Brunswick campus, it said.
Barchi said Dutta "served admirably" during his time as chancellor. There was no immediate intention to appoint a search team to find a permanent chancellor, McDonough added in the email, the report said.
Dutta was appointed as chancellor in April 2017 and began his service on July 1, 2017 (see earlier India-West story here). Before joining the university, Dutta was a leader at Indiana's Purdue University, another Big Ten school, where he served as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
“After a year on the job, the university and chancellor got a chance to take stock, realized it was a bad fit and said we should just move on,” McDonough said, the report added.
