One in five perpetrators of violence against Indian Americans and other South Asians, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Middle Eastern and Arab Americans explicitly referenced President Trump, a Trump administration policy or a Trump campaign slogan while committing the attack or threat, a SAALT analysis found. The report was presented at a Congressional briefing Mar. 22; seen above (l-r): Darakshan Raja, co-founder of Justice for Muslims Collective; Maya Berry, executive director at the Arab American Institute; Sim Singh, national advocacy manager at The Sikh Coalition; Suman Raghunathan, executive director at SAALT; Senator Ben Cardin; and Becky Monroe, director of the Stop Hate Project at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. (SAALT/Facebook photo)