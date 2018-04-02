The South Asian Americans Leading Together group March 22 hosted a Capitol Hill briefing with members of Congress and civil rights leaders to discuss its 2018 analysis of hate violence.
The analysis, titled, “Communities on Fire,” examines the levels of hate violence faced by Indian Americans and other South Asians, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Middle Eastern and Arab Americans in the first year of the Trump administration, according to the organization.
The event was hosted by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; and Chris Murphy, D-Conn. It was co-hosted by Democratic U.S. Reps. Ro Khanna, of California, Andre Carson, of Indiana, Keith Ellison of Minnesota, Raul Grijalva of Arizona, and Grace Meng of New York.
Among the panelists at the briefing included Sikh Coalition national advocacy manager Sim Singh, Justice for Muslims Collective co-founder Darakshan Raja, Arab American Institute executive director Maya Berry and Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law's Stop Hate Project director Becky Monroe.
As lead sponsor of the End Racial and Religious Profiling Act, Cardin provided opening remarks to emphasize the connection between policies that racially and religiously profile the communities, such as the Muslim Ban and the spike in violence aimed at the same constituencies, SAALT said.
Between November 2016 and November 2017, SAALT documented a 45 percent increase in hate violence and xenophobic political rhetoric aimed at these minority communities.
“We have the rise of violence against the Muslim community and we have found that rhetoric is important,” Cardin said. “Make no mistake about it: When you have leaders who talk about imposing a ban based upon being Muslim here in the United States or that we have preferences for certain countries for their population coming to America because of race, that is a clear message to the community that it is okay to discriminate against Muslims. We don’t have any room for hate.”
One in five perpetrators of violence against South Asian, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Middle Eastern and Arab Americans explicitly referenced President Trump, a Trump administration policy or a Trump campaign slogan while committing the attack or threat, the analysis found.
Eighty-two percent of the violence was motivated by anti-Muslim sentiment and 63 percent of women targeted wore a hijab or a head scarf, it added.
“While hate in America is not new, our report highlights that the policies and vitriolic anti-immigrant rhetoric of this administration embolden and normalize hate and places our communities firmly in the crosshairs of violence, division and bigotry,” SAALT’s Indian American executive director Suman Raghunathan said in a statement. “SAALT stands ready to work with congressional leaders to fight hate violence and xenophobic political rhetoric targeting our communities, and work together to ensure full inclusion and equality for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.