Harvard University announced that Salil Shetty, the former secretary general at Amnesty International, will be joining the university’s Kennedy School of Government’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy as a senior fellow.
Shetty will hold the role as senior fellow during the 2018-2019 academic year, according to the university’s July 6 news release.
“It is a great honor to return to the Harvard University community this fall as a senior fellow," said Shetty in a statement. “This is an exciting new opportunity for me. Most of the challenges we face nationally and globally are rooted in the lack of accountable governance. I look forward to joining the Carr Center and benefit from the rich intellectual resources of Harvard Kennedy School in our collective search for solutions.”
Shetty stepped down from Amnesty International July 8, after holding the position of secretary-general for eight years, the release said.
A long-term activist on issues of poverty and justice, Shetty led the movement's international work to end human rights violations and spearheaded a significant shift of the organization’s operations to the global south, it said.
Before joining Amnesty International, Shetty served as director of the United Nations Millennium Campaign from 2003 to 2010, and as chief executive of ActionAid.
Shetty studied at the Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad and at the London School of Economics.
