The La Jolla, Calif.-based Salk Institute for Biological Studies April 20 placed Dr. Inder Verma, an Indian American prominent cancer and gene therapy scientist, on administrative leave and launched an investigation into harassment allegations against him.
Institute board of trustees chair Dan Lewis announced the moves in an email to Salk employees April 21, according to news reports.
“Recently, the Institute became aware of allegations concerning Dr. Inder Verma. Consistent with Salk’s policies governing workplace conduct, the institute has undertaken a formal investigation that is being led by an independent outside party,” Lewis wrote in the email obtained by Sciencemag.org.
Lewis, in his email regarding the 70-year-old Verma, did not specify the allegations. The board chair noted that Sciencemag.org was about to break a story of Verma’s allegations, with reporter Meredith Wadman showing the institute information she obtained that included claims of which it was unaware.
“We take these allegations very seriously and have expanded the scope of the investigation,” Lewis continued. “(April 20) our Board of Trustees met to determine an appropriate course of action. Effective immediately, Dr. Verma has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. He will not be performing scientific or administrative roles on behalf of the Institute during this period.”
Verma denied the allegations in a statement issued by his lawyer, the report said.
“I have never used my position at the Salk Institute to take advantage of others,” Verma wrote to Sciencemag.org.
“I have also never engaged in any sort of intimate relationship with anyone affiliated with the Salk Institute,” he said. “I have never inappropriately touched, nor have I made any sexually charged comments, to anyone affiliated with the Salk Institute. I have never allowed any offensive or sexually charged conversations, jokes, material, etc. to occur at the Salk Institute."
Salk began its investigation into allegations against Verma in February, a Salk spokesperson wrote in an email to the publication.
In mid-March, the institute hired San Diego-based international employment law and consulting firm The Rose Group to conduct an external probe, the report added.
While the investigation is ongoing, Lewis noted in his email that Salk’s board of directors asked interim president Rusty Gage to remain in his position and postpone the search for a permanent replacement to the outgoing leader, Nobel laureate Elizabeth Blackburn, the report added.
While Lewis, in his email, praised the contributions made by Verma, he did add that the institute “will not condone any findings of inappropriate conduct in the workplace, regardless of one’s stature or influence.”
This news comes on the heels of a lawsuit issued against the institute last summer in which three female Salk senior scientists claimed the institute discriminates against gender. The women in the lawsuit, according to the report, called the institute an “old boys club” that had systematically impeded their careers because they were women.
In December 2017, Blackburn, Salk’s first female president, announced that she would leave the institute after just two years.
That news came the same week that the National Academy of Sciences asked Verma to step aside as editor-in-chief of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences until the issues raised by the lawsuits were settled, the publication said.
Verma was cited by name in two of the three lawsuits as blocking women's advancement and funding opportunities at the institute, it added.
Verma, who has been with Salk since 1974, is a professor in the laboratory of genetics, an American Cancer Society professor of molecular biology, and the Irwin and Joan Jacobs chair in exemplary life science.
Verma is the recipient of several honors. Among his accolades include being named an American Association for Cancer Research Fellow, a Robert J. and Claire Pasarow Award for Cancer Research and Spector Prize, among others.
He earned a master’s degree in biochemistry from Lucknow University in India and a doctorate in biochemistry from The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. He also was a postdoctoral Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.