Salman Rushdie was recently honored by Indiana University and university president Michael A. McRobbie with an honorary degree.
“For more than four decades, Sir Salman Rushdie has been a teller of truths," McRobbie said in conferring the renowned writer Rushdie. “Through the conferral of an honorary degree upon Sir Salman Rushdie today, we acknowledge and recognize that the extraordinary works for which he is renowned constitute major contributions to world literature, advancements of our culture, and that they shed light on the truth of what it means to be human.”
At a dinner honoring Rushdie, McRobbie described what made Rushdie — the author of 13 novels, including "Midnight's Children" and "The Satanic Verses," an anthology of short stories, four works of non-fiction — a man who has come to represent independence of thought and expression, the university said in a news release.
The Islamic Republic of Iran leader issued a fatwā on Rushdie following the release of his publication, “The Satanic Verses,” calling for the author to be put to death.
The Islamic spiritual leader called the book blasphemous and insulting toward Muslims.
The fatwā sparked violence around the world. A number of people involved with translations or the publication of the book were attacked, injured or even killed, the university noted.
"Though he lived under police protection for several years because of the fatwā, he continued writing and publishing," McRobbie said at the event. “He also became one of the most visible and outspoken champions of freedom of thought and expression.”
Rushdie was given an honorary doctorate by McRobbie, who was joined by senior leaders of the university and eminent faculty members.
Rushdie's visit to the IU Bloomington campus was part of the university's semester-long “India Remixed: Global Arts and Humanities Festival,” the largest Indian and culture festival ever organized in the Midwest, the university said.
