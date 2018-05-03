An Indian American man has been charged with killing the fiancé of a woman he had a crush on.
Kevin Prasad, 31, and his friend Donovan Rivera, 25, are accused of killing Mark Mangaccat April 25, outside his Daly City, Calif., home. Prasad worked with Mangaccat and his fiancé Thandel Seinn at San Francisco International Airport.
Prasad is being held without bail at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, Calif. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, and first degree murder with a special circumstance of lying in wait. He is due to make a court appearance May 8.
Rivera, who served as the getaway driver during the shooting, has also been charged with murder; he is being held at Maguire without bail.
The Daly City Police Department has released no information about the incident, and has referred media to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
According to local media reports, Prasad, Seinn, and Mangaccat had known each other since 2014. Prasad was a security officer at Covenant Aviation Security and screened airline passengers at SFO. "We were friends. At the airport we work in same job; [my] boyfriend, me and him, we were friends," Seinn, who had a three-year-old daughter with Mangaccat, told CBS News. She said that Prasad had asked her out in the past, but she had never taken him seriously.
Seinn and Mangaccat were planning to move to Las Vegas to begin married life anew. When Prasad found out about the move, he confronted Seinn, according to news reports. "He just tell me, 'Don't go' and 'I want to be with you,'" Seinn told CBS News. She added that she did not take him seriously, and thought he was joking.
On the evening of the shooting — Seinn’s last day on the job before the move to Las Vegas — Prasad and Rivera followed Mangaccat and Seinn back to their Daly City home. "As our victim was backing the car in, with his girlfriend in the car, Mr. Prasad jumped out of the car and came running up and fired through the window while they were both there," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told CBS San Francisco. "It is just through great fortune that she wasn't also struck by one of the five or six bullets that were fired."
“The working proposition for the motive is, ‘If I kill him and get him out of the way, then I could be there to start the relationship with the grieving widow,'” Wagstaffe said. “That’s pretty bizarre.”
Investigators did not initially identify Prasad and Rivera. But as they questioned Seinn about possible enemies Mangaccat may have had, Prasad’s name came up.
Prasad is originally from Sacramento, where his family still lives.
“I’m in shock because he’s a really good son. He took care of his mom’s house and everything, so I’m in disbelief,” a neighbor who lives nearby Prasad’s mother’s home, told CBS Sacramento. “He’s educated, a good guy.”
Prasad has no prior criminal history.
