San Jose, Calif., Chief Innovation Officer Shireen Santosham was named among Government Technology's 2018 "Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers."
Santosham, a graduate of Harvard Business School and Kennedy School of Government, came to the public sector in 2016 as senior policy advisor and chief innovation officer in the office of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, the publication said.
The Indian American executive previously directed the Connected Society program and was a senior manager of the Connected Women program, both for GSMA, the London-based mobile phone industry organization, it added.
Santosham, who decided to attend boarding school in India as a high school junior, has made closing the digital divide a continued focus in the public sector, the publication said.
“I just really thought the world was a big place and I wanted to explore it and contribute,” Santosham, who spent part of her earlier childhood living on the White Mountain Apache Reservation in Arizona where her father was a doctor, said in the report.
In San Jose, Santosham is helping shape the mayor’s smart city vision to become the most innovative U.S. municipality by 2020. She has worked with Stanford University to commission a study of low-income families that would better inform the city’s broadband moves, it said.
Subsequently, City Hall conducted a citywide broadband assessment; in April 2016, it announced Terragraph, a partnership with Facebook Connectivity Lab to bring free Wi-Fi throughout downtown. Currently 250 downtown Terragraph nodes are in the internal testing phase, Government Technology noted.
“I think the digital divide is a social justice issue, especially as we look to the future, because kids who don’t have access to the Internet don’t have an onramp to future opportunities,” she told the publication.
With that goal in mind, San Jose also worked with Sprint to get devices for 10,000 low-income students, along with Internet access throughout their high school careers, it added.
According to the report, autonomous vehicles are also on the to-do lists of Santosham and the city.
The Indian American has helped spearhead a series of roundtables with the mayor and industry representatives that shaped a framework for AV deployments around safe, environmentally friendly vehicles and shared transportation, the report noted.
Later in 2018, the city plans to launch AV pilots, with the goal of having four projects underway in the next two years, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.