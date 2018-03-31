The Rotary Club of San Ramon, Calif., recently presented a hefty donation to the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation during a club meeting.
The club donated $75,989 to the foundation, with the funds raised by Rotarians from their Online Auction for Education event held last fall, in conjunction with the foundation’s Run for Education event, the club said in a news release.
During the check presentation, club president Lucky Sandhu passed along gratitude for the Rotarians’ contributions and the club’s partnership with the education foundation.
In presenting the check to the SRVEF executive director Vanessa Berastain, past San Ramon Rotary president Gary Sloan acknowledged the support of all the auction sponsors, the participants in the community who had donated the auction items, and to all the item bidders, the news release said.
Berastain said that the education foundation uses these funds directly in support of cutting-edge programs like Imagineering, with the goal of bringing the best-in-class learning experiences in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math to the students of San Ramon Valley Unified School District.
She added that the Rotary Club of San Ramon would be honored at the foundation endowment dinner April 18 for all the work Rotarians had put in over the years in their unequivocal support of the foundation and its mission to promote public education in the San Ramon Valley.
The San Ramon Rotary, established in 1985, is a strong supporter of innovation in education and related initiatives in the San Ramon Valley. The club has raised and donated over $2 million in support of various causes, locally and globally, ranging from supporting education, disease eradication, providing clean water, women empowerment and promoting peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.