Arizona State University April 2 said that it has appointed Sanjeev Khagram as director-general and dean of its Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Khagram is a world-renowned expert in global leadership, the international political economy, sustainable development and the data revolution, the university said.

The Indian American educator previously has held faculty positions at the Harvard Business School and Kennedy School of Government, and the University of Washington where he was the founding director of the Lindenberg Center for International Development.

He completed his undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees from Stanford University in economics, development studies, engineering and political economy, and is currently the John Parke Young Professor of Global Political Economy, Diplomacy and World Affairs at Occidental College.

“Sanjeev is a transdisciplinary thinker who will reinforce Thunderbird’s traditional areas of global management and leadership,” ASU executive vice president and university provost Mark Searle said in a statement. “His scholarship on globalization, transnationalism, sustainable development and human security make him a natural fit to take the reins at a revitalized Thunderbird School.”

According to the news release, Khagram envisions the global management school as intensely focused on its founding mission to bring peace to the world through commerce.

“We will renew, deepen and broaden our commitment to training and empowering current and future executives of international enterprises and networks of all kinds,” Khagram said in a statement.

“In today’s world, a new era of global leadership is certainly needed in the private sector. But it also is in desperately short supply in government agencies and international organizations,” he added.

Khagram, the news release noted, has identified three areas in which he believes the Thunderbird School can take the lead in educating students from around the world: the global and transnational nature of the world; the cross-sectoral nature of the world; and the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation to comprehensive economic advancement.

“It’s at the intersection of these three pieces, linked to our mission of helping to create a world in which there is cooperation and peace and understanding and respect,” he said in the news release. “That’s really the combination that we have to figure out and innovate with in order for Thunderbird and ASU to realize their full potential.”

Khagram, according to his bio, has left higher education several times to establish and lead major global startups.

He will bring one of his most innovative programs to ASU and Thunderbird: his Global Cities and Sustainable Development Initiative, which focuses on advancing economic, social and environmental progress in major urban centers around the world, it said.

Additionally, Khagram will join the board of directors of the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Institute of Sustainability, and he will play a leadership role in the future of Thunderbird’s executive education programs.

The new dean will also form an ASU-wide Global Leadership Council, and Searle asked for Khagram’s guidance envisioning new opportunities for ASU’s locations in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Khagram will assume his ASU post July 1.