Indian American musician Saraswathi, or Sara, Ranganathan was awarded the ‘Best Asian Entertainer’ award at the 37th Chicago Music Awards, held recently at Logan Center for the Arts in Hyde Park in Chicago, Illinois.
A resident of Chicago, Ranganathan is a Carnatic classical veena artist and a cross-cultural music ambassador, who, according to her website, “believes in the power of ‘one-stage one-music one-community’ through artistically enriching collaborative endeavors with Carnatic music as the medium.”
She is passionate about bringing sounds of the veena to a diverse audience, through concerts at world music festivals, collaborations with artists from different genres, creative workshops at schools, lecture-demonstrations at colleges for world music courses, educational performances at museums and other noted places of public interest, demos at libraries, founding her school Ensemble of Ragas, and through her multi-cultural band Surabhi.
Ranganathan was the first Carnatic veena artist to be selected to perform in an off-Broadway play, “Jungle Book,” directed by Mary Zimmerman and supported in part by Disney Theatrical Productions.
She has performed at several prestigious events in India and the U.S., including at Chicago World Music Festival, India Calling, Heritage India, Chicago Cultural Center, and Indo American Center’s exclusive performance for A.P. J. Abdul Kalaam, among others.
Hailing from a family of musicians, she started learning veena at the age of six from her mother, grandmother, and Karnataka Kalashree EP Alamelu.
Ranganathan holds a master’s degree in Sanskrit and an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago. She runs her music school, Ensemble of Ragas, in Schaumburg, teaching Carnatic classical vocal and veena.
