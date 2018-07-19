NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Kamala Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party who is sometimes cited as a possible presidential contender in 2020, has a book deal.
Penguin Press announced July 17 that the Indian American senator’s “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” will come out Jan. 8, 2019. According to Penguin, Harris will write about “the core truths” in American life and how to learn what they are.
The 53-year-old Harris was formerly California’s attorney general. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.
For politicians, books have long been a standard part of developing a national profile, from John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage” to Barack Obama’s “The Audacity of Hope.”
India-West adds: According to an article in The New York Times, the “memoir and current-events primer, in a mixture well-known to campaign books, will include sketches of both Ms. Harris’s upbringing and her governing principles.”
Harris grew up in the San Francisco East Bay city of Oakland. Her parents are immigrants; her mother is from India and father from Jamaica.
Scott Moyers, vice president and publisher of Penguin Press, according to the Times praised Harris’s “authentic” voice, and said her back story was especially compelling, including her “fascinating and formidable” mother.
