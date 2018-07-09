U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., June 28 announced that attorney Jay Khosla will join his office as chief economic policy counsel.
Khosla currently serves as staff director for the Senate Finance Committee. Prior to serving as staff director, the Indian American attorney held multiple senior roles at the Finance Committee including policy director and chief health counsel.
“Jay is an all-star and I’m thrilled to have him join our team,” McConnell said in a statement. “Jay was a driving force helping deliver historic tax reform and I know he is eager to help deliver more wins for the American people. He is one of the brightest minds we have in the tax, trade, and banking fields and his expertise will be an asset to the entire Republican Conference.”
Senate Finance Committee chair Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chimed in on the addition of Khosla, saying the new chief economic policy counsel is an “indispensable asset.”
“Jay hasn’t just been an indispensable asset to me and every member of this committee, he’s been a trusted adviser and friend. His instincts and ability to solve complex issues are second to none,” said Hatch. “And, I frankly don’t know how we would’ve tackled tax reform without him. Every member of this committee will miss him – I know I will, but I’m glad he’s not going too far – Leader McConnell is fortunate to have someone like Jay joining his team.”
Khosla began his Senate career with former Majority Leader Bill Frist and later served in senior policy roles for the Senate Budget Committee and Hatch. During the 2008 presidential campaign, he was Arizona Senator John McCain’s senior policy adviser for health care, labor and entitlement reform.
A Virginia native, Khosla earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University and his law degree from the University of Richmond Law School.
Khosla will start in the leader’s office July 9. He will oversee tax, trade, banking and other economic policy issues.
