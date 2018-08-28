A new court filing issued Aug. 20 noted that senior-level officials at the Department of Homeland Security are reviewing a rule that would revoke work authorization for thousands of H-4 visa holders, primarily women from India whose spouses are on green card track. Indian American attorney Cyrus Mehta told India-West the government has stalled on this long-awaited decision because it cannot prove that rescinding H-4 work authorization would severely impact the U.S. economy. Seen above is a group meeting with Molly Keenan of Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene’s office. (Twitter/SaveH4EAD photo)