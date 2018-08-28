Senior level officials at the Department of Homeland Security are currently reviewing a rule that would revoke work authorization for thousands of H-4 visa holders, according to a court filing released Aug. 20.
A brief filed last week with the DC Court of Appeals in connection with the Save Jobs USA lawsuit – which contends that H-4 visa holders with work authorization are stripping jobs from U.S. workers – notes: “Final DHS clearance review of the proposed rule is ongoing, and senior levels of the Department’s leadership are actively considering the terms of the NPRM – Notice of Proposed Rule Making – for approval.”
After DHS officials have cleared the proposal, the Office of Management and Budget must next review the draft.
“DHS’s intention to proceed with publication of an NPRM concerning the H-4 visa rule at issue in this case remains unchanged,” noted DHS, which is the defendant in the lawsuit.
DHS was expected to issue the rule last February, but said in a court filing that it needed additional time to assess the economic impact of such a decision. The agency was granted an additional three months at that juncture. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2LzxFN6)
The prospect of revoking H-4 EAD – given to H-4 visa holders whose spouses have an approved application for a green card – has been tossed around since the advent of the Trump administration. H-4 visa holders are overwhelmingly women from India, whose skill levels often match those of their spouses. In 2015, the Obama administration implemented H-4 EAD through an executive order.
About 100,000 people currently hold H-4 EAD status.
Indian American immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta told India-West that the administration is taking its time announcing the rule because it has to prove that it is a sound regulation. “They are having a difficult time proving that the American economy is unjustly impacted by H-4 EAD,” he said.
“If you conduct an economic study today, there is less of a justification to say that it is impairing job prospects for U.S. workers,” stated Mehta.
The New York-based attorney said he did not want to speculate on whether a rule would be issued by the end of this year, but noted that the OMB has yet to review the proposal, followed by a mandated public comment period for 30 to 60 days. He urged eligible H-4 visa holders to apply or renew their status, and also urged advocates to respond during the public comment period to show that H-4 EAD is valuable to the American economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.