Nadia Kahf participates in a news conference with other Muslim community leaders and students at Rutgers University to address allegations of surveillance of students and other members of the Muslim community by the New York Police Department Feb. 24, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey. On April 5, the NYPD announced a settlement in which it agreed not to conduct surveillance based on religion or ethnicity, and to pay both damages and legal fees. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)