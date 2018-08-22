San Francisco Ethics Commission vice chair Quentin Kopp has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Secret Service for their failure to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request regarding Donald Trump, Jr.’s trip to India in February, according to a news release.
Kopp, a former state senator and superior court judge, Aug. 14 announced the suit on the steps of the federal courthouse in San Francisco.
“For a president who boasts about his personal wealth and donating his salary, it is inconsistent for taxpayers to foot the bill for his adult children’s security on private business trips,” Kopp said in a statement. “The Trump Organization can and should pay for those costs. Taxpayers should not.”
Kopp and the Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy LLP law firm are teaming together on the lawsuit, which aims to release records related to taxpayer costs for Trump, Jr.’s personal business trip in February, a San Francisco CBS media affiliate reported.
According to Kopp, Trump, Jr. discussed foreign policy during a private business trip to promote a Trump-branded luxury apartment development, something that drew the ire of ethics experts, the report said.
According to federal records, taxpayers dished out more than $32,000 on accommodation for Secret Service agents who accompanied Donald Trump, Jr. on the trip to India.
Purchase orders made public on the General Services Administration’s website show the government paid $18,667 on hotel rooms for “Don Jr Visit to Mumbai” in February, a New York Daily News said.
Another $13,468 was spent on rooms in the Indian city of Pune, making the total bill come to $32,135, according to the records, the report said.
The taxpayer-funded expenses were first flagged by The Washington Post on Aug. 17.
Trump, Jr.’s trip to India raised eyebrows from government ethics watchdogs after he took out front-page ads in local newspapers compelling prospectors to reserve luxury rental units for $38,000 at a new Trump Tower development in a New Delhi suburb in exchange for a sit-down with the presidential son, the Daily News reported.
The Trump Organization combed in $15 million in a single day after the ads were placed, it said.
Trump, Jr. was also supposed to hold a foreign policy speech during the trip, but rebilled the event as a “fireside chat” after sharp criticism from American lawmakers concerned he was using the family business to sell access to the White House, the report noted.
Also on the trip, Trump, Jr. infamously told a local TV channel he was impressed by India’s poor people because they were smiling all the time, the publication added.
The Secret Service has faced criticism for not being forthcoming about expenses incurred by agents traveling with Donald Trump, Jr. and his brother, Eric. The Trump siblings have taken over the helm of the family’s namesake business since their father became president.
Secret Service protection for presidential relatives is not uncommon, but the Trump family’s expansive business interests have made costs for such security details skyrocket, the report noted.
President Trump stoked outrage when he refused to follow precedent upon taking office by completely divesting himself from his sprawling business empire, instead placing his stake in a revocable trust operated by his sons.
Critics and watchdogs argue Trump may consequentially be violating the emoluments clause, an obscure constitutional statute that bars presidents from accepting gifts, offices or titles from foreign states without congressional approval, the report said.
Word of the expenses for the India trip comes less than a month after it was revealed that taxpayers paid more than $200,000 on security and accommodation for a business trip Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. took to Dubai shortly after their father’s inauguration, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.