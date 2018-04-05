Shamina Merchant, an Indian American student at Ohio State University, March 8 was named president of the university’s Undergraduate Student Government.
Merchant and vice president Shawn Semmler with their 68.9 percent of the vote beat out opponents Reese Brooks and Reagan Brooks, both third-year students in marketing, according to a Lantern report.
Merchant is a third-year student in information systems. She and Semmler, a third-year in finance, ran their campaign with a focus on physical health, mental health, affordability and inclusion, the report said.
Leading up to and throughout their official campaign run, the two said they wanted to listen to as many of the stories about the student experience as possible to help shape their policy points, it added.
Inauguration for the next USG administration is April 3.
In winning the vote, Merchant won with the highest percentage of votes a female candidate for the job has received in known history, it said.
“I think that there’s something to learn from every person that you meet, no matter what their background is or what they believe,” said Merchant in the report.
Merchant plans to go into consulting after graduation, where she can blend her values into a career she is passionate about, the publication said.
“I don’t know exactly what industry I will be in, but I like that concept of just learning,” she said. “And consulting is the opportunity to be put in industries across the board and different types of problems and be challenged in different ways. “
Merchant’s work stretches beyond Ohio State’s campus, the report added. She’s worked with a consulting club to reach areas throughout the Columbus community in need, with the goal of giving back and educating people in whatever capacity she could.
