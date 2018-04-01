Indian American Shammi Rana, a public relations worker and promoter of martial arts organizations, has been nominated for the USA Hall of Fame Award 2018.
Global Sikran Federation president Hari Osias Banaag nominated Rana for the honor due to his contribution towards martial arts and traditional sports worldwide, according to a news release.
Rana is the rapporteur of the Adhoc Advisory Committee UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games.
He is entrusted by UNESCO with advancing its main goal, the mission that encapsulates UNESCO: to add to peace and security by advancing joint effort among the countries through instruction, science and culture keeping in mind the end goal to assist all-inclusive regard for equity, for the control of law and for the human rights and basic flexibilities which are attested for the people groups of the world, without qualification of race, sex, dialect or religion, by the Charter of the United Nations," the release said.
Rana, it added, fits flawlessly into the UNESCO mission, adding “his advancing abilities is without a doubt an immense resource for the association.”
He has additionally been designated as an individual from Interim Coordination Committee of TSG in PAN America to advance Traditional Sports and Games in PAN America.
The Hall of Fame honorees will be named May 19 at an event in Los Angeles.
