The Obama Foundation recently announced its inaugural Obama Foundation Scholars at Columbia University with India-based founder and chief executive of SheSays Trisha Shetty among the dozen honorees.
The 12 rising social change-makers from across the globe align with the foundation’s mission to inspire, empower and connect the next generation of civic leaders.
The new, year-long academic program based at Columbia will strengthen the expertise and knowledge of individuals with the demonstrated ability to be transformative leaders in their communities, nations and the world, according to a university news release.
“When President Obama left office, he challenged us to believe – not in his ability to bring about change, but ours,” said Obama Foundation CEO David Simas. “Through our partnership with Columbia with this new scholars program and through all of the foundation’s work, we are living this call to action,” he said.
The scholars have each shown a commitment to finding practical solutions to complex challenges facing society. They will participate in an immersive program of academic and experiential learning at Columbia’s campus in New York City, including active engagement with a new university initiative called Columbia World Projects and in one-of-a-kind experiences led by the Obama Foundation, including robust networking, mentorship, service activities and values-based leadership development, offering them a chance to learn from some of the world’s most innovative leaders, it said.
Additionally, the scholars will play a significant role in the foundation’s growing global network of civic leaders.
Shetty, the founder and CEO of SheSays, was chosen for advancing sustainable development through a gender-sensitive and youth-centric approach.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Shetty is an experienced CEO with a demonstrated history of working towards sustainable development.
The social activist and self-proclaimed feminist is a United Nations Young Leader for the Sustainable Development Goals and was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2017.
Shetty has been at SheSays, a youth-led NGO with a focus on youth and civil society engagement to promote gender equality, since July 2015. Additionally, she was the co-founder and managing trustee at the ThincQuisitive Foundation, as well as the co-president at the UN Young Changemakers Conclave.
Shetty is a graduate of the University of Mumbai and Jai Hind College.
