A Neighborhood Task Force member in Milford, Mass., has been confirmed to have made racist comments directed at an Indian American landlord, police said.
Police have declined to name the member who made the comment within earshot of children, tenants and town employees last month during a building inspection, the Milford Daily News reported Mar. 21.
At different times during the two-hour inspection of 44 Main St. on Feb. 13, the unidentified member said, “Burn the building down,” and “Shoot that guy right there,” while pointing to Jagdish Patel, the Indian American landlord, according to a report written by Milford Police Administrative Supervisor Sgt. James Heron obtained by the Daily News.
Selectmen are investigating the incident, the report noted.
Selectmen must determine if the member who made the comments falls under the jurisdiction of the board, it added.
Patel, a Milford resident who owns the residential and commercial building across the street from Town Hall, confirmed the statements in interviews with the Daily News this week.
The task force, commissioned by the Board of Selectmen in 2011, includes officials from the town’s police, fire, health and assessors departments, as well as the building commissioner and town administrator, the report said.
The group regularly inspects for compliance with building, zoning, safety and health codes, it added.
Last month’s inspection was requested by the task force a few days after officials asked to confirm the address of 44 Main St., which was previously listed as 42 Main St., according to Patel, the report noted.
The inspection included a review of 12 apartments, common areas and the building’s exterior, according to the publication.
Patel has lived in the United States since 1983 and in Milford since 1989, and this is the first time he has been subjected to racial comments from town officials, he said in the report.
Patel, who said some tenants had guests visiting during the inspection, planned to follow up with town officials for more information about the incident and his inspection, he said.
“If I have to, I will,” he said, when asked if he would take legal action, the report added, “because I don’t know if I go to Town Hall how they’re going to treat me.”
