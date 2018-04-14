LANSING, Mich. – Democrat Shri Thanedar is planning to spend $1 million to air 10 new TV ads in the governor's race over the next two months.
The Indian American businessman began launching the ads this week.
In one 30-second spot, he says he's an immigrant and has an accent but his support for better roads, schools and health care for all shows "we are more alike than you think." People in the ad say, "Shri is just like me."
Thanedar, who has given his campaign nearly $6 million, also will air nine 15-second ads sharing his positions on roads, job training and other issues. (See earlier India-West story here.)
He began running ads in December, which has helped him to build name recognition and to rise in polling.
Other Democrats running are Gretchen Whitmer, Abdul El-Sayed and Bill Cobbs.
The Metro Times in Detroit reported April 12 that the latest poll on the race for the Democratic nomination for governor puts Whitmer ahead of hanedar by two points, 17 percent to 15 percent.
While the Denno Research poll is the second in a row to show Thanedar and Whitmer pulling ahead, it's worth noting it found 63 percent of Democratic voters undecided.
