Yale University students this spring semester have enrolled in a course led by Indian American Prof. Shyam Sunder that will result with the pupils serving as portfolio managers for the School of Management’s new student-run investment fund, the university said.
Sunder and Matthew Spiegel will teach the school’s security analysis course throughout the semester.
Leaders of the Investment Management Club worked with faculty and Yale SOM’s International Center for Finance to create the student-run fund, which has been established by the school with an initial investment of $500,000 and will expand the course into a two-semester sequence, the university said in a March 27 report.
Students taking the course will be enrolled as “analysts” during the first semester, with the job of initially valuing industries and firms, the report said.
They will do this by producing detailed research reports with rigorous forecasts and reporting their findings to the class, it added.
Students enrolled for a second semester will act as the portfolio managers; each will be responsible for several industries within the fund, the report noted.
A portion of the fund’s returns will be donated to student scholarships or the school’s Internship Fund; the remainder will be reinvested, it said.
The Yale students in the course also work alongside students from the Smurfit School of Business in Dublin, Ireland, a member of the Global Network for Advanced Management, who for several years have had the opportunity to join the class virtually, the university said.
Possible plans for the future include working with the Yale Investment Office, Yale’s highly regarded endowment management group, which includes Yale SOM alumni, it added.
“It’s an opportunity for students to draw on other resources at Yale as they develop practical fund management skills, as well as a deeper understanding of the practice,” Sunder said in the report.
