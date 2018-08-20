Members of Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta, along with the South Asian Bar Association of Georgia, and Indian American community activists held a press conference to call attention to a hunger strike launched by several Sikh asylum seekers being held at the Folkston, Georgia ICE Processing Center. “The asylum seekers were put in solitary confinement and tortured by ICE officers,” Javeria Jamil, director of legal services at AAJC Atlanta, alleged to India-West. (AAJC-Atlanta photo)