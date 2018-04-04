The National Sikh Campaign, which has partnered with marketing firm FP1 Strategies to raise awareness of the Sikh religion in the United States, has won the 2018 PR Week U.S. Award in the ‘Best for a Cause’ category, which recognizes the premier marketing communications cause showing a tangible, worthwhile benefit to a specific community, according to a press release.
The National Sikh Campaign and FP1 Strategies were nominated for the Sikh campaign ad titled, “Telling the Story of Sikh Americans: Reshaping Perceptions Through Education and Awareness.”
Other competitors in this category included ads focused on significant issues facing the American society: “Away from Blame: Cigna’s Initiative to Fight the U.S. Opioid Epidemic”; FWD.us and FP1 Strategies’ “Helping 800,000 Dreamers Reach Their American Dream”; Planet Fitness’s initiative designed to combat judgment and bullying faced by the youth, “The Judgment Free Generation”; and NBA superstar Steph Curry and water filter company Brita’s campaign called “The Filtered Life,” with a goal of ending bullying and hate in general.
FP1 Strategies, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm, led the execution of “We Are Sikhs,” an initiative of the National Sikh Campaign to improve the awareness of Sikhism and perceptions of Sikh Americans nationally and in local communities throughout the U.S.
NSC had engaged FP1 Strategies, President Bush’s marketing team, to market the national effort by Sikhs to inform fellow Americans about Sikhism and the Sikh identity. The Sikh ad was made by AKPD, President Obama’s media team, under a strategy developed by the Hart Research Associates, whose clients included Hillary Clinton, Harvard University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In three years, NSC raised over $1.3 M from various Sikh communities across America to fund the national effort.
After receiving the award, Dr. Rajwant Singh, co-founder and senior adviser of NSC, said in a statement, “It is indeed a great victory for the Sikh community across the U.S. I would like to thank each and every individual who contributed towards making this campaign a grand success.”
He added, “Countless Sikhs have had to face bullying, discrimination, and hate crimes due to the lack of understanding of our faith and our values. Our community decided that we needed to communicate effectively with our fellow Americans. Thousands of Sikhs across the country volunteered and donated to make this campaign a reality with the ultimate intention of creating a better future for their children and loved ones.”
Singh had said earlier: “Sikhs still have a long way to go to change the perceptions all across the nation but the awareness campaign in 2017 did make a difference. We must continue on this path and NSC has plans for 2018 as well.”
Gurwin Singh Ahuja, executive director of NSC, said, “We want to deeply thank all of our donors and supporters. This campaign started as a small team working in coffee shops and college libraries in Washington, D.C., and within a few short years, the campaign grew into a nationwide movement.”
According to polls after the Sikh ad campaign, 57 percent who saw the ads are more likely to associate a bearded man wearing a turban with Sikhism; 59 percent of Fresno residents – a clear majority – say they know at least something about Sikh Americans who live in America; 68% saw Sikhs as good neighbors; and 64% saw Sikhs as generous and kind.
The PRWeek Awards ceremony was a mixture of excellence, creativity, inspiration, leadership, and celebration. Amidst a stunning set and the packed room at Cipriani Wall Street, guests assembled from major corporations and business entities from the top Fortune 500.
