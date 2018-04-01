“Rename Stonecreek Park to Jaswant Singh Khalra Park and honor Bakersfield’s Sikh community and the entire region in honor of human rights,” is listed as the aim of the Bakersfield, Calif., chapter of the Sikh grassroots community-building organization, Jakara Movement, on its website.
The youth-led organization, according to bakersfield.com, is in the process of collecting signatures of support from the community and have reached out to city officials and Councilman Chris Parlier, whose ward the park is located in, in their efforts to get the name changed. About 100 people attended a city council meeting Mar. 28 in this connection.
According to the website, more than 570 people have signed the petition.
Named after an early housing development, the “Stonecreek Park” name is not in sync with the changing demographics of the city, says the organization.
Jaswant Singh Khalra (1952-1995) was a human rights activist from Punjab. When Punjab entered a dark period during the ‘90s, explains the organization, Khalra “made a vow to the families of his colleagues that had been unjustly killed to discover the truth.” He advocated for human rights and traveled to Canada, the U.K., and the U.S. to tell the world what was happening.
He knew that his life was in danger due to his actions, but he was fearless, according to jakara.org, which adds that in September 1995, “the same forces that had killed so many innocents, picked him up from his home, tortured him, and murdered him with impunity.”
“Jaswant’s life is a symbol of hope for all who care about human rights, dignity, truth and justice,” bakersfield.com quoted Stockdale High student Harleen Kaur as saying. “Naming a park in his honor preserves that legacy and celebrates the values that all of Bakersfield’s residents hold high.”
Ridgeview High student Harvir Kaur, reports the publication, feels that the city hasn’t done enough to recognize the local Sikh community.
“We ask for greater representation, greater acknowledgement of diversity and civil and human rights be reflected and honored in our local community, especially in a political climate like today’s,” she said. “We want to honor our future, as this park renaming will be a permanent landmark in Bakersfield, marking our presence in our pursuit of the values that Jaswant Singh Khalra gave his life to.”
More than 35,000 Sikhs live and work in the City of Bakersfield, according to jakara.org.
Khalra is commonly called the Martin Luther King, Jr. of the Sikh community.
