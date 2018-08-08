Inspired by the Wisconsin’s Oak Creek community’s resilience and chardi kala (Sikh concept of eternal optimism), the Sikh Coalition partnered with Sikh leaders from coast to coast for the sixth annual National Day of Seva (selfless community service) over the Aug. 4 weekend. This initiative honors those who lost their lives and loved ones during the massacre at the Oak Creek, Wisconsin, gurdwara Aug. 5, 2012.
Sikhs and non-Sikhs participated in 28 community service projects in 27 U.S. cities.
“Thank you to all the sevadaars (volunteers) who met the needs of their neighbors through selfless service,” said community development director of the Sikh Coalition, Rucha Kaur. “Seva is an integral part of the Sikh tradition, and we are honored to work with Sikhs nationwide, putting this central Sikh concept into practice to serve our wider communities.”
The seva projects included rebuilding houses impacted by Hurricane Harvey, collections of care packages for domestic violence shelters, langar (free community kitchen and meal) service, and park restoration projects. While most of the projects took place this past weekend, more projects will be held in the coming days, according to a press release.
“Seva is of utmost importance in Gurbaani thought and the Sikh way of life,” said Surinder Singh, who organized a seva project in Fairfax Station, Virginia, along with sangat members from Gurdwara Sikh Foundation of Virginia. “Commemorating National Day of Seva was a great opportunity for us to nurture these values in our youth, who were heavily involved in this seva project, so that they may continue to do seva throughout their lives and continue giving back to the community.” This was the first year this sangat had participated in National Day of Seva.
Volunteers organized projects in California, Connecticut, Chicago, Indianapolis, Lexington, and Boston, Mass., among others.
(0) comments
