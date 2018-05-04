Silicon Valley University, one of the most popular institutions in California for foreign students from South India, was abruptly shut down April 5, amid rumors that it was a “visa mill.”
The move came after Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter March 22 to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, complaining about the lax oversight of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which allows students from foreign countries to enroll at accredited U.S. universities. In his letter, Grassley stated that several universities with large bodies of primarily foreign students were in fact “visa mills.”
The SEVP program is designed to offer foreign students three years of curricular practical training, which allows them to get work permits for U.S.-based employment. However, Grassley noted in his letter: “Some institutions offer little, if any, educational opportunities to tuition-paying foreign students seeking work opportunities.”
“These ‘visa mills’ profit from the foreign student tuition and face little governmental oversight when issuing work visas under the program, which is not available to American students. Employers also benefit from hiring foreign student over American workers, as neither the employer nor the foreign students is required to pay payroll taxes for the work,” stated Grassley.
In his March 22 letter, Grassley specifically mentioned SVU as a “highly suspect” visa mill. He noted that in 2015, “hundreds” of Indian students, many admitted to SVU, were denied entry to the United States by Customs and Border Patrol.
“News reports suggested that the school might be operating as a visa mill, and in candid interviews students admitted to working “at gas stations, retail outlets, and even restaurants as part of ‘CPT’ to earn a quick buck,” wrote Grassley, adding that the school has nevertheless retained its SEVP certification “sponsoring thousands of aliens for student visas and approving unknown numbers for alien-only ‘training’ programs.”
India-West reported in December 2015 that both SVU and Northwestern Polytechnic University – also mentioned by Grassley in his letter – could be under investigation. Simon Au, who was then the associate dean of SVU, told India-West the school has never received notification that it was under ICE scrutiny (see story here). Responding to media reports that noted very little activity on the SVU campus, Au told India-West that most of the university’s classes are held in the evening or on the weekend, with professors who are recruited from the Silicon Valley’s top corporations.
SVU lost its accreditation last December but continued to operate. The accrediting agency, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, is itself under investigation, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report. ACICS noted it was revoking its accreditation of SVU for failing audited financial statements and an annual financial report. SVU had asked for several extensions for both documents, according to the ACICS letter, and had asked for yet another extension, prompting the accrediting agency to revoke the university’s accreditation.
California’s Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education also filed a complaint against SVU Dec. 27 for 15 violations of its accreditation. The founders of the non-profit university have been accused of spending large sums of the school’s revenue for personal expenses, including buying homes.
SVU charged a tuition of about $45,000 per year.
In an undated and un-signed letter on the home page of its Web site, SVU noted: “Due to the loss of our accreditation from the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS), the Bureau for Private Post-Secondary Education (BPPE) has notified Silicon Valley University not to conduct any classes or exams at this time, effective immediately.”
“This is a developing situation and we will update you next week,” read the notice. However, no updates had been posted as of press time April 24.
