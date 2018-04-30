Indian model Smriti Subs has become the first Indian to win the title of ‘World Swimsuit Model of the Week’, according to a press release.
This svelte model from Bangalore was chosen as the winner of an online talent hunt platform, sponsored by gaming major Supabets.
“Emerging as ‘World Swimsuit Model of the Week’ in the face of intense international competition is a huge accomplishment,” Subs said in a statement. “I am looking forward to winning the grand finale of World Swimsuit 2018 by Supabets as it will open doors for me with respect to several international assignments and opportunities.”
Subs went on to share that she has been blessed with a lean body but to ensure she stays fit and in shape, she exercises regularly and plays various sports.
Her bigger aim, she said, is to “show the world that Indian swimsuit models have the discipline, commitment and professionalism to make it big on the global stage.”
First scouted when she was just 13, Subs revealed that she refused to take up modeling as she was way too young and had no interest in being a model. However, when she was rediscovered again in college, she realized that she was destined to be a model.
Subs, who was one of the finalists at the Femina Style Diva 2015, has worked with some of the leading Indian and international photographers, featuring in fashion magazines such as Vogue and Elle India (digital).
She has modeled for all the leading fashion weeks in India, including Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon India Fashion Week, India Beach Fashion Week, etc.
