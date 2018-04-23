Social media giant Facebook is facing a class action lawsuit after a judge April 16 ruled that a suit initiated by Indian American Nimesh Patel over its facial recognition tools could proceed.
Patel, Adam Pezen and Carlo Licata, all from Chicago, Illinois, separately sued the Menlo Park, Calif.-based social media company in 2015, according to a Chicago Tribune report (see earlier India-West story here).
The cases, which allege Facebook was illegally collecting biometric data from people “tagged” in photos posted by other users, and that its use of facial recognition software violates Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, were escalated in the summer of 2015 to the Northern District of California court and were combined.
Beyond saying that Facebook gave users no notice, the suit also charges that Facebook did not give those on its platform any information about how long the data would be held, also required by the BIPA, reports said.
Federal Judge James Donato, based in San Francisco, Calif., ruled April 16 that a class action lawsuit would be the best way to deal with the issue, though participants are limited to those who lived in Illinois and were the subjects of a Facebook “face template,” the report said.
Facebook is believed to have a collection of face data far greater than law enforcement authorities, and some have worried about it potentially being used to identify people in public spaces such as at protests, according to the publication.
The social media firm also filed a patent in 2014 for technology that lets it provide certain types of content to users based off of reading their emotions with a camera in their computer or phone, it said.
This news comes on the heels of Facebook having to navigate through murky waters in regard to users’ data being obtained without permission from consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which obtained upwards of 87 million people’s information.
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was recently questioned on Capitol Hill, though has demurred about whether the country needs federal regulations to protect privacy, which would likely include elements of Illinois’ law, the Daily News said.
