SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Social media platforms cannot be used to provoke violence or influence elections, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, India’s Minister for Electronics and IT, and Law and Justice, in an interview here Aug. 29.
Speaking to India-West at San Francisco’s iconic Fairmont Hotel, Prasad stated: “India supports freedom of ideas and expression. But any attempt to provoke people into committing violence, or to foment crime and hatred, is unacceptable.”
Prasad met with Chris Daniels, CEO of WhatsApp – whose largest user base is Indians and Indian Americans – after concerns arose in July that the popular app had set off a wave of mob lynchings. In an eerie pattern, the victims, largely Muslim male visitors, are branded “child abductors” and brutally beaten, often to death. WhatsApp groups have been accused of promoting fake news – falsely accusing the victims of violence – to foment mob violence.
Prasad told India-West he had asked Daniels to launch an India-based office, at which a company grievance officer could be housed, and to “follow Indian law.” He also asked Daniels to proactively trace and ban content that could potentially foment mob violence in India. The minister said Daniels agreed to the first three terms, but has not agreed to curate content before it is delivered.
Asked if such a demand constituted prior restraint, Prasad responded: “India’s laws support freedom of expression subject to reasonable restrictions.”
“If some people are using the forum to create havoc, they must be restrained and held accountable,” he said.
Prasad also noted that social media should not be used to influence elections. In July, the minister took on Cambridge Analytica – a now-defunct U.K.-based political consulting firm that used data mined from social media accounts to “micro-target” voters. Cambridge Analytica is credited with hugely influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and the Brexit referendum, in which British residents were polled on whether to leave the European Union.
In India’s last general election – 2014 – both the BJP and the Congress party used the services of Cambridge Analytica (see earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2M6dOFY). The company was able to harvest data mined from approximately half a billion Facebook users, both inside the country and its diaspora. The BJP allegedly used CA's India partner, Oveleno Business Intelligence, to campaign in four states, Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, according to several media reports.
Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower for CA, alleged that the company was working with the Congress Party as late as early 2018 to set out a strategy for the 2019 general election.
Prasad has asked the shuttered company to reveal the extent of its work and connections in India. He refuted the notion that social media influenced the 2014 general election which brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to office.
“Mr. Modi works 18 hours a day. People see his hard work, and the changes he has brought to India, and that is why they support him,” stated the minister.
Modi is a prolific user of social media, effectively using Twitter and his 43 million followers to spread his vision for India. During the 2014 election cycle, Indian American Modi supporters effectively harnessed social media to gain support for their candidate amongst the diaspora.
Prasad himself is an avid user of Twitter, and boasts almost three million followers to whom he issues daily short missives.
During his four-day visit to the San Francisco Bay Area, which began Aug. 26, Prasad met with several Indian American luminaries and others in the Silicon Valley. Before his meeting with reporters Aug. 29, Prasad visited Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., and met with its Indian American CEO, Sundar Pichai. During his visit to the campus, Prasad spoke with the company’s executives about the Digital India program, and urged the company’s leadership to participate in India’s “digital transformation.”
On Aug. 27, Prasad toured the Wipro Silicon Valley Innovation Center and witnessed several innovations employing artificial intelligence. The minister held round-tables with several leading Silicon Valley companies, and also delivered a keynote speech at a forum hosted by the U.S.-India Business Council.
“India is on the path to glory,” said Prasad during the meeting with reporters. He noted that the country boasted 1.2 billion mobile phones, saved more than $13 billion through a scheme which banks India’s unbankable citizens and funnels all payments directly to accounts, cutting out the middle man and resulting graft. Prasad noted huge innovations in agriculture, and added that 600 million people in the country were now digitally literate.
Most significantly for the Silicon Valley, Prasad noted that India’s IT companies have done remarkably well. He encouraged American corporations to expand their presence in India.
“India’s emerging digital economy is creating a wonderful space for everyone from around the world,” Prasad told India-West.
