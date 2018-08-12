Sohum Sukhatankar (front row, left) was the winner of the 2018 South Asian Spelling Bee, besting the second-place finisher Abhijay Kodali (front row, right), to claim the win. Also seen here are (from left) Sony Entertainment Television-Asia North American head Jaideep Janakiram, Sukhantankar’s father, Kodali’s father, and bee founder Rahul Walia. (photo provided)