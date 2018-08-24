Indian national Karandeep Singh is one of eight asylum seekers who have been released on bond from the Sheridan federal prison in Oregon. At a press conference, Singh said he was grateful to be out of the prison, where detainees were reportedly held in crowded cells with open toilets. Indian American spokeswoman for SALDF Gujari Singh told India-West earlier that the men were “not allowed phone access, and no orientation or sufficient explanation of why they are there and what happens next.” (Doug Brown/ACLU Oregon photo via Twitter)