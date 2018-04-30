Lawsuits against an Indian American family whose sons allegedly cheated during a regional National Geography Bee competition in 2016 remain pending.
However, parts of the lawsuit, stemming from a January 2016 competition at Oak Brook, Ill.-based Forest Elementary School during which two sons of Dr. Rahul Julka and Komal Julka were accused of cheating on the bee, were dismissed by two federal judges, the Chicago Tribune reported.
In separate rulings issued recently, judges in the Chicago branch of federal court have dismissed some claims brought against Butler Elementary School District 53, the report said.
But the judges refused to dismiss key parts of both suits, which were filed by families whom the school says cheated by obtaining questions and answers to be used in academic contests, such as a geography bee, it added.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly March 26 dismissed four counts brought by Rahul Julka, a DuPage County surgeon, whose two children were accused of cheating by the Butler School.
The judge ruled that the school had not violated the due process rights of the children and dismissed those counts from Julka’s suit, the report said.
Kennelly would not dismiss a count alleging that the school retaliated against one of Julka’s children after the family contested a school disciplinary proceeding, the report added. The judge also declined to dismiss a count alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress filed against the school board, it said.
“As we dive deeper into this, there’s going to be a lot of exposure of what the school district did incorrectly and inaccurately,” Julka’s attorney Anish Parikh said in the report.
According to the district, the Julkas obtained questions and answers to be used in the Brook Forest Elementary school’s geography bee in January 2016 in order to give their sons, then 9 and 11, an advantage.
A family member, the district said, passed themselves off as a home school in order to obtain the answers from the organization that created the test, according to reports.
When rumors of the alleged impropriety arose, the Julka children withdrew from the contest, but another student who received the materials participated in the contest, the district said.
After conducting an investigation, Butler officials placed letters in the students’ file and banned them from further academic contests. The Julkas denied wrongdoing.
The families filed legal actions in DuPage County court, but the suits were eventually dismissed (see India-West article here).
The school district later rescinded its penalties and removed the student file notes, which, local judges ruled, rendered the suits moot, the publication noted.
The Julka family and the other family opted to file federal suits, alleging constitutional and other violations (see India-West article here).
The school board later would ask the federal judge to dismiss a claim that the district retaliated against one of the children by adding an additional allegation of academic dishonesty in the child’s file.
The family said that note, detailing an alleged incident that took place in 2015, had not been put in the child’s file until after the geography bee allegations were made in 2016, according to the report.
The Julkas say it was intended to stop them from speaking out against the district, in violation of their First Amendment rights. The judge said there was evidence to support the allegation, it added.
“Adding new, potentially harmful materials to a child’s academic file is more than adequate to deter (a person) from engaging in further speech,” Kennelly wrote, according to the Tribune.
