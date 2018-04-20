The Agriculture Department’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture director Sonny Ramaswamy has announced that he will leave his post next month.
The Indian American executive said he will bow out from the position May 5, and in July will become the chief executive officer of the Redmond, Wash.-based Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
NWCCU is an organization that accredits higher education institutions in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington, as well as in Canada.
"To those fortunate to watch him in action tirelessly communicating the importance of food and agriculture science and education with members of Congress, the news media, associations, think tanks, science organizations, university faculties, farmers and producers, state legislators, USDA stakeholders, students at all levels, and most importantly, with scientists across the country, there is no question that his passion lies in bettering the public's understanding of science and education,” former agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.
Ramaswamy's replacement will be chosen by the agriculture secretary and the White House Office of Personnel.
Ramaswamy has walked a careful line amidst pressures to spend government research money on conventional agricultural research, genetic modification, organic farming and nutrition, according to a fencepost.com report.
Congress established NIFA under the 2008 farm bill to consolidate all federally funded agricultural research. It replaced the Cooperative State Research, Education, and Extension Service in 2009, the report said.
NIFA is particularly noted for its distribution of millions of dollars in competitive grants each year, it added.
NIFA links USDA with the land-grant university community, including historically black colleges and universities, Native American institutions, Hispanic and other universities and other public and private organizations, to advance research, extension and higher education in the food and agricultural sciences and related environmental, social and human sciences, the USDA said on its site.
Ramaswamy was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2012 after a lengthy search for the highest ranking USDA research official (see India-West article here).
Before starting at NIFA, Ramaswamy served as dean of Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences; director of Purdue University's Agricultural Research Programs; university distinguished professor and head of Kansas State University's Entomology Department; and professor of entomology at Mississippi State University.
