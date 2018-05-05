Indian American student Viraj Patel has been named an American Forensic Association National Individual Events Tournament All-American, making him the first from South Dakota State University since the all-America program started in 2000.
For the honor, individuals are selected based on scholastic achievement, AFA-NIET forensic participation and community service.
“Viraj’s honor is reflective of his dedication to excellence in all aspects of his college career,” said SDSU coach Andrea Carlile.
Patel told The Collegian student-run newspaper that when he first arrived at the university from Mumbai, he was only interested in film studies, but became a speech communication major with plans to attend graduate school in the field after he came across the Jackrabbits Forensics program.
“Speech taught me to stand up on my own two feet, and defend not only my opinions, but also the opinions of other people who may not be able to defend it well,” he was quoted as saying. “Through forensics, I found my true passion.”
Patel, who serves as a senator of the College of Arts and Sciences, where he was named ‘Senator of the Year’, is also involved with the Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback Honors College.
“One thing South Dakota State taught me is that if your tomorrow isn’t better than your today, you aren’t doing something right. Doesn’t matter if you are taking a small step or a large step, just take a step in the right direction every single day,” he was quoted as saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.